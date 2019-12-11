Thune: Pelosi Drug Bill is a Bad Prescription for the American People

“It boils down to this: Government price controls mean access to fewer drugs.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the Pelosi prescription drug bill, Democrats’ latest installment in their campaign to have the government takeover Americans’ health care. If passed, the bill would reduce Americans’ access to lifesaving treatments. Thune encouraged Congress to find a solution to lower prescription drugs costs without resorting to government price controls and cited bipartisan proposals that could be passed through both chambers of Congress.