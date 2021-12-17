Thune points out that no one cares who anti-establishment candidates will support for Senate leader

US Senator John Thune is quoted in Politico today, pointing out that anti-establishment Republicans are foolish in thinking that anyone cares who they intend to support for Senate Majority Leader:

Still, anti-McConnell sentiment has yet to become a dominant theme on the campaign trail ahead of 2022 elections. Republican campaign staffers in multiple states said their candidates have so far received only one or two questions at events about their support for McConnell — far short of a rallying cry from the conservative base.

“I’m sure some consultant’s telling them you’ve got to be anti-establishment,” said Senate Minority Whip John Thune (R-S.D.). “I don’t think most people are going to vote for a candidate based on who they are going to vote for leader.”