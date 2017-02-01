Thune: President’s Supreme Court Nominee Is Exceptional Jurist
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) released the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia:
“President Trump has made an outstanding choice,” said Thune. “Neil Gorsuch is an exceptionally well-qualified, mainstream jurist, and I believe his long record of thoughtful jurisprudence will make him an asset to the court. I look forward to confirming Judge Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court.
“Unfortunately, Senate Democrats decided to judge this nominee before they even knew who it was. Considering that Senate Democrats have repeatedly emphasized the need for nine justices, they should abandon their campaign to filibuster Judge Gorsuch and work with Senate Republicans to fill this vacancy.”
Thank you Mr. President, a solid choice!
I wonder? If President Trump has an opportunity to appoint a Justice to the Supreme Court in the final year of his first or possible second term, that Senator Thune will take the position, that the Senate should not act on a Trump nominee until the following January as Senator Thune and other Republicans decided to do with President Obama’s nominee, Mr. Garland?….. Only time will tell.,,, hahahaha,,,,,
And when you have a political party that hijacked a Supreme Court seat in the eighth year of a presidency by refusing to hold hearings for Mr. Garland, I find it absolutely amazing that that same political party would then have the audacity to complain about the other political party’s motives and call for them “to work with Senate Republicans to fill this vacancy,” when they had no urgency to do so less than a year ago, when the obligation was then on them….