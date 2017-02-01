Thune: President’s Supreme Court Nominee Is Exceptional Jurist

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) released the following statement on President Trump’s nomination of Neil Gorsuch to fill the Supreme Court vacancy created by the passing of Justice Antonin Scalia:

“President Trump has made an outstanding choice,” said Thune. “Neil Gorsuch is an exceptionally well-qualified, mainstream jurist, and I believe his long record of thoughtful jurisprudence will make him an asset to the court. I look forward to confirming Judge Gorsuch to serve on the Supreme Court. “Unfortunately, Senate Democrats decided to judge this nominee before they even knew who it was. Considering that Senate Democrats have repeatedly emphasized the need for nine justices, they should abandon their campaign to filibuster Judge Gorsuch and work with Senate Republicans to fill this vacancy.”

