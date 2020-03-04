Thune Previews Legislation to Protect U.S. From Digital Infrastructure Corruption

“Unfair trade practices of communications equipment suppliers owned or controlled by a foreign government should not be tolerated. Period.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today previewed new legislation to ensure U.S. communications infrastructure security is a clear negotiating objective of our country’s trade policy. During a Commerce Committee hearing on 5G supply chain security, Thune questioned a panel of experts on additional steps the United States should take to effectively secure our communications network, particularly as we begin nationwide deployment of 5G infrastructure.