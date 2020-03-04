Thune Previews Legislation to Protect U.S. From Digital Infrastructure Corruption
“Unfair trade practices of communications equipment suppliers owned or controlled by a foreign government should not be tolerated. Period.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today previewed new legislation to ensure U.S. communications infrastructure security is a clear negotiating objective of our country’s trade policy. During a Commerce Committee hearing on 5G supply chain security, Thune questioned a panel of experts on additional steps the United States should take to effectively secure our communications network, particularly as we begin nationwide deployment of 5G infrastructure.
Seriously?
My big gripe with the GOP is because they don’t focus on issues like health care and let people like Bernie take the oxygen out of the room with extreme proposals.
This is, actually, a huge deal.
5G is going to fundamentally change how we communicate, finance, and evolve the next generation of American business. It has an effect on every aspect of the government. We’re 20 years behind the times on this issue and China outright owns it. Europe and North America’s entire strategy to 5g has just been “Huawei is bad.”
This isn’t just faster Netflix connections. This is self driving cars, AI/Robotics, Third-party logistics, medical technology…
Not trying to pick a fight – but this isn’t a small deal. This is a big deal. Private industry won’t be able to do it alone, private industry needs to be working alongside governmental strategies… Similar to how 3G and 4G were launched.
Huge deal.