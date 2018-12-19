Thune: Protecting Our Border is Protecting Our Nation
“A porous border leaves us susceptible to illegal entry by gang members, human traffickers, drug dealers, and weapons traffickers.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the importance of border security and expressed his frustration with Senate and House Democrats for their opposition to funding a border wall, considering Sen. Schumer and former Sens. Biden, Clinton, and Obama all voted to authorize a border fence in 2006.
Thune talks out of both sides of his mouth when it comes to border security.
Yesterday on Fox he said he’s not a fan of relocating money to pay for a wall.
https://www.breitbart.com/video/2018/12/18/incoming-gop-senate-whip-thune-not-a-big-fan-of-reallocating-money-to-wall/
What happened to Mexico paying for the wall Senator Thune?
Thune reminds me a lot of Daschle these days.
Are you serious? On his worst day Senator Thune is nothing like Tommy Dashhole. The country and state are better off for Tommy and Timmy being gone.