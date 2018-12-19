Thune: Protecting Our Border is Protecting Our Nation

“A porous border leaves us susceptible to illegal entry by gang members, human traffickers, drug dealers, and weapons traffickers.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the importance of border security and expressed his frustration with Senate and House Democrats for their opposition to funding a border wall, considering Sen. Schumer and former Sens. Biden, Clinton, and Obama all voted to authorize a border fence in 2006.

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...