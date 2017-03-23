Thune Questions Agriculture Secretary Nominee Sonny Perdue

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Forestry, and Nutrition, today questioned former Georgia Gov. Sonny Perdue, President Trump’s nominee to be secretary of the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In the hearing, Thune received Perdue’s commitment to work with Thune on the current and future farm bills, national forest management, and ensuring there is a strong renewable fuel standard.

“These are tough times in agriculture,” said Thune. “We’ve got commodity prices and livestock prices below the cost of production, uncertainty about trade, concerns about disease, and two crop years left in terms of implementation of this farm bill before we start writing a new one. I look forward to working with you on the next farm bill as well as continuing to implement this one.”

Thune later joked with Perdue, an avid outdoorsman, that “we won’t have any problem getting you to come to South Dakota as long as we still have pheasants … so I expect you to be there.”

