Thune Questions Big Tech Whistleblower on Transparency and Accountability at Facebook

“We should encourage employees in the tech sector to speak up about questionable practices of Big Tech companies so we can, among other things, ensure Americans are fully aware of how social media platforms are using artificial intelligence and opaque algorithms to keep them hooked on the platform.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, today questioned Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen during a subcommittee hearing on protecting children online. Earlier this year, Thune reintroduced two bipartisan bills, the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act and the Filter Bubble Transparency Act, that would help increase online transparency and accountability.