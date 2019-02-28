Thune Questions Privacy Experts in Consumer Data Privacy Hearing
“Many companies, some of which are members of the associations represented here today, note that transparency is a core value; however, the actions they take raises serious questions.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today questioned a panel of privacy experts at a full Commerce Committee hearing entitled, “Policy Principles for a Federal Data Privacy Framework in the United States.” The hearing examined approaches Congress might take to develop a national consumer privacy law.
Earlier this week, Thune joined colleagues on the committee in sending a letter to Google seeking information about a media report that the company had not disclosed to consumers the presence of a microphone in its Nest Secure home security device.
No comments? Is it because we are already aware that big tech companies lie when it comes to transparency? We already know Google, YT, FB, and Instagram are censoring particular groups and what they deem as wrong think.
Get in the know with what big tech companies do with your information and their capabilities to spy on you and your children while using their devices, the government is not going to help this situation.
I’d guess no comments because nearly all DWC readers support Senator Thune’s push to safeguard consumer privacy. I know I do. Very important topic.