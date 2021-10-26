Thune Questions TikTok, Snapchat, and YouTube Representatives, Pushes for Increased Transparency

“One of the major problems with social media that has been increasingly concerning is social media platforms’ use of algorithms to shape and manipulate users’ experience resulting in individuals being trapped in the ‘filter bubble.’”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), ranking member of the Subcommittee on Communications, Media, and Broadband, today questioned representatives from TikTok, Snap Inc., and YouTube during a subcommittee hearing titled, “Protecting Kids Online: Snapchat, TikTok, and YouTube.” Thune expressed deep concern about social media platforms’ use of algorithms and their ability to manipulate users’ experience while online.

Thune recently questioned Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen about the dangers of big tech’s use of algorithms. Earlier this year, Thune reintroduced two bipartisan bills, the Platform Accountability and Consumer Transparency (PACT) Act and the Filter Bubble Transparency Act, that would help increase online transparency and accountability.