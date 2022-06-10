Thune: Radical Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Wouldn’t Lower Tuition Costs
“With inflation near a 40-year high and the president’s approval rating hitting a new low – and with Democrat prospects for November looking less than rosy – it’s not exactly surprising that the president would look toward student loan forgiveness as a way of distracting voters.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed President Biden’s proposal to forgive student loans and how it would be unfair to Americans who have already paid off their student loans or never incurred student loan debt. He also noted that it would do absolutely nothing to address the underlying problem: the rising cost of higher education.
4 thoughts on “Thune: Radical Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Wouldn’t Lower Tuition Costs”
The money that would be spent for student loan forgiveness can not be spent now. Republicans have reserved those funds for supplemental funds to big business and tax cuts for the rich.
👀…👀…👀…👆👆👆…???…
The only reform that will reduce tuition is to reform the university system. Get rid of the empires built by every administration and department. Require all professors to actually teach and get rid of all majors that can’t produce income enough income to pay off student loans in 10 years .
How dare they cure cancer, I already had surgery. It’s not fair.