Thune: Radical Student Loan Forgiveness Plan Wouldn’t Lower Tuition Costs

“With inflation near a 40-year high and the president’s approval rating hitting a new low – and with Democrat prospects for November looking less than rosy – it’s not exactly surprising that the president would look toward student loan forgiveness as a way of distracting voters.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch the video.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed President Biden’s proposal to forgive student loans and how it would be unfair to Americans who have already paid off their student loans or never incurred student loan debt. He also noted that it would do absolutely nothing to address the underlying problem: the rising cost of higher education.