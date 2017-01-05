Thune Receives Department of Navy’s Distinguished Public Service Award

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today was awarded the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award, the highest honor the secretary of the Navy can award to a civilian, which was presented by Rear Admiral Craig Faller, the Navy’s chief of legislative affairs.

“I am honored to receive this award and am humbled by the opportunity to support our sailors and Marines who stand watch to keep us safe each day,” said Thune. “As the son of a World War II naval aviator, this honor is all the more special to me and my family. As I continue my work in the Senate, I will always support our men and women in uniform and their families for the sacrifices they make on our behalf.”

The citation reads as follows:

“For exceptional service to the Department of the Navy as a member of Congress, Chairman of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee, and a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee. Senator Thune’s dedicated service to our Sailors and Marines ensured they were provided the resources necessary to support and defend the Nation’s interests around the globe. His tireless support for Navy energy initiatives as a member of the Agriculture Subcommittee on Energy guaranteed the highest levels of sustainability and readiness for our combat forces and ensured that the Navy-Marine Corps team was the most capable force in history. With grateful appreciation for his many years of public service to the Nation and for his outstanding contributions to the Navy and Marine Corps, the Honorable John Thune is awarded the Department of the Navy Distinguished Public Service Award.

