Thune Reflects on 2019 Accomplishments

“As always, my priority will be ensuring that Congress is addressing the challenges facing South Dakota families.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his number one priority in the Senate: serving the people of South Dakota. Thune discussed the importance of passing the National Defense Authorization Act, which will authorize the full annual funding request for development of the B-21 bomber, his effort to help Sioux Fallsbecome one of the most rural 5G-enabled cities in the country, and other wins for the people of South Dakota. Thune also discussed his continued effort to strengthen the agriculture economy for our farmers and ranchers in South Dakota.