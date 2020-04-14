Thune Releases Second U.S. Government Video Lesson: How a Bill Becomes a Law

“I thought since we were going to continue to do remote learning, we’d pick up on our government class. I thought what I’d do is give you a little example of a bill that we passed recently – of how a bill becomes a law.”



Click here or on the image above to watch the video.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released his second U.S. government video lesson in which he gives a brief overview of how a bill becomes a law. Thune used his TRACED Act, a law to combat illegal robocallers, as an example. Thune previously released a video lesson in which he gave a brief overview of how the federal government works.

“By now, we all know that you won’t be returning to the classroom for the balance of this school year, and I’m very sorry and disappointed to hear that. I know this can be a wonderful time of the year, when the spring season rolls around. You’ve got spring sports, music recitals, graduation receptions, graduation ceremonies, and all those sorts of things. All I want to tell you is that I feel your pain, and I just appreciate what you guys are having to put up with and having to go through.

“As I’ve experienced in my lifetime, when I go through adversity, oftentimes it strengthens my faith and gives me a greater appreciation for my family and friends, and I hope that somewhere down the road as you look back on this experience, there will be some things that you have learned from and some things that you have grown from as a result of it.

