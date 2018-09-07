Thune: Republican Pro-Growth, Pro-Jobs Agenda is Delivering Results

“The steady growth of our economy is good news for hardworking Americans.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ announcement that the economy added 201,000 jobs and unemployment rate remains at a low 3.9 percent.

“Republicans came to Congress to make reforms that would grow the economy and get more Americans on the pathway to success. Our pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda is delivering those results. The nation’s unemployment rate remains near an 18-year low, and annual wage growth is the highest since 2009. Optimism among small businesses is historically high. Consumer confidence is at an 18-year high. The steady growth of our economy is good news for hardworking Americans.”

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...