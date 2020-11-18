Thune: Republicans are Ready to Pass Targeted and Fiscally Responsible COVID Relief
“Republicans aren’t giving up. We will continue to invite our Democrat colleagues to work with us to develop compromise legislation.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed recent progress with multiple COVID vaccines, and he recognized the efforts of private sector companies, Congress, and the administration for expediting vaccine developments. Thune also emphasized that Republicans are prepared to pass additional targeted and fiscally responsible COVID relief legislation to provide assistance to American families and businesses. He urged his Democrat colleagues to put politics aside and help deliver relief for the American people.
One thought on “Thune: Republicans are Ready to Pass Targeted and Fiscally Responsible COVID Relief”
What does Noem have to say about Covid? I was a big fan of her approach for a long time but it’s getting out of hand now. She should at least be doing press conferences and urging people to use more precautions. Even if she doesn’t mandate, she can lead and be a better example. She seems more interested in running for the next office though.