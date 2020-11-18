Thune: Republicans are Ready to Pass Targeted and Fiscally Responsible COVID Relief

“Republicans aren’t giving up. We will continue to invite our Democrat colleagues to work with us to develop compromise legislation.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed recent progress with multiple COVID vaccines, and he recognized the efforts of private sector companies, Congress, and the administration for expediting vaccine developments. Thune also emphasized that Republicans are prepared to pass additional targeted and fiscally responsible COVID relief legislation to provide assistance to American families and businesses. He urged his Democrat colleagues to put politics aside and help deliver relief for the American people.