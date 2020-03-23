Thune: Republicans Continue to Fight for American People While Democrats Prolong Process

“The country is burning, and [Democrats] want to play political games.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed his disappointment with the Democrats’ obstruction of the latest coronavirus relief legislation. Democrats have now voted twice to block this bipartisan legislation that would provide relief to Americans who are desperate for help. Thune emphasized that this action only further delays the process of getting families, hospitals, medical workers, those who are unemployed – people who need relief the most – the resources they need.