Thune – “Restoring America’s Place in the World”

VIDEO: “Restoring America’s Place in the World”

“America led the world in the 20th century, and this tax bill makes it clear that she is going to do the same in the 21st century.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Finance Committee, today released a video entitled, “Restoring America’s Place in the World,” which highlights the Senate’s tax reform plan that passed on December 2. The video features portions of Thune’s speech that he delivered just hours before the tax reform bill passed the Senate and clips from throughout the year of Thune visiting with South Dakotans.

“America has always been about opportunity,” said Thune. “A place where you can start from nothing and become anything. This bill is about helping Americans for the long term. It’s about restoring the American Dream. It’s about giving Americans access to the kinds of wages, jobs, and opportunities that will set them up for a secure and a more prosperous future. And it’s about sending a message to the world that America is finally serious about competing for 21st century jobs and innovation.

“For years our tax laws have kept American businesses at a disadvantage in the global economy. That ends now. Instead, American businesses will have money to invest in American workers. They will be able to expand their domestic operations. And what’s the result of that? More growth here at home, more jobs, and more opportunities, and an America that can lead the world, innovation, job creation, and economic growth.

“America may have been through a rough patch lately, but she is coming back stronger than ever. America led the world in the 20th century, and this tax bill makes it clear that she is going to do the same in the 21st century.

“I’m reminded of Ronald Reagan’s presidential ad quoting that it was morning in America again. It may not be morning yet, but the dawn is peaking over the horizon.”

To learn more about Thune’s work on tax reform, please visit the tax reform section on www.thune.senate.gov.

