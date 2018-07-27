Thune, Rounds among most popular US Senators in Nation. Posted on July 27, 2018 by Pat Powers — Leave a reply US Senator John Thune has moved up from the 10th most popular US Senator in the Nation in January to #2 in a study by Morning Consult. And US Senator Mike Rounds is right up there with him: Read it all here! FacebookTwitterShare this:Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related