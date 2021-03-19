Thune Secures Several Key Agriculture Subcommittee Assignments

“With the next farm bill right around the corner, I am ready to get to work.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition and Forestry, was recently chosen to serve on several key agriculture subcommittees: the Subcommittee on Commodities, Risk Management; the Subcommittee on Conservation, Climate, Forestry, and Natural Resources; and the Subcommittee on Livestock, Dairy, Poultry, Local Food Systems, and Food Safety and Security.

“As long as I’ve served in Congress, I’ve fought for South Dakota’s hardworking farmers and ranchers,” said Thune. “With these key subcommittee assignments, I can continue building off the work I’ve done in previous farm bills to ensure farmers and ranchers have a strong safety net through programs like the Agriculture Risk Coverage Program and the Livestock Indemnity Program as they continue to feed the world. I’ll also keep working to improve conservation programs like the Conservation Reserve Program, among many other important provisions. With the next farm bill right around the corner, I am ready to get to work.”

