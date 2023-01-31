Thune: Security and Humanitarian Crisis at the Southern Border Cannot Be Ignored

“Encouraging illegal immigration, as the president’s policies have done, is the very opposite of compassionate and humane.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed how the Biden administration’s open-border policies have helped enable the worst border crisis in our nation’s history. Thune noted that the southern border crisis is impacting communities all across the country, including those in South Dakota that are dealing with fentanyl that has been trafficked across the border from Mexico.