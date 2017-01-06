Thune Selected for Second Term as Commerce Chairman

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Senate officially ratified U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) as chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation for the 115th Congress.

Sen. Thune issued the following statement on the selection:

“It is a great honor to be selected to serve for a second term as chairman of the Commerce Committee. I look forward to working with Ranking Member Bill Nelson and my colleagues on both sides of the aisle on issues at the forefront of innovation and competitiveness, consumer protection, science, transportation, and economic growth in my role as chairman.”

###

Facebook Twitter