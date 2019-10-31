Thune: Senate Democrats Are Jeopardizing Military Funding

“I’m hoping [Democrats] will have a change of heart and decide that funding our military is more important than the partisan games they’ve been playing.”



WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the importance of ensuring that U.S. troops have the funding they need to do their jobs and come home safely. Thune also urged Senate Democrats to abandon their partisan games by moving forward with the defense appropriations bill to give our military the resources it needs.