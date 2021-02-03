Thune: Senate Democrats Must Leave Behind Partisan Agenda and Prioritize American People

“I still believe that we can come together in this Congress to address the challenges facing our country. But it’s going to require a lot more bipartisanship than we’ve seen from Senate Democrats.”

Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed Senate Democrats’ partisan approach to additional COVID-19 relief funding, and noted that Senate Republicans continue to work to reach a bipartisan agreement. Thune also discussed Senate Democrats’ threats to abolish the Byrd rule, which was adopted to prevent abuse of the budget reconciliation process and to protect the rights of the minority in the Senate.