Thune: Senate Democrats Use COVID-19 Spending Bill to Push Liberal Agenda

“It’s becoming clear that collaboration is not a part of the new way of doing business in the Democrat-led Senate.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today discussed the recently passed COVID-19 spending bill and the Democrats’ failure to work in a bipartisan way. Thune also discussed the breakdown of where the $1.9 trillion will go, including a $350 billion slush fund for state and local governments, school funding that isn’t tied to reopening, and a massive pension bailout.