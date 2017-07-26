Thune: Senate Must Complete Work to Repeal Obamacare

“It’s time for us to complete the work the American people sent us to do: repeal and replace this failing law with the affordable, patient-centered health care solutions Americans deserve.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after the Senate agreed to move forward on legislation to repeal the failing Obamacare law:

“For seven years, we’ve watched the bad Obamacare news pile up, from lost health care plans to soaring premiums and dwindling choices. Americans all across the country are suffering under Obamacare’s failures, and they deserve relief. Today Senate Republicans took an important step forward toward fixing the problems Obamacare has created. It’s time for us to complete the work the American people sent us to do: repeal and replace this failing law with the affordable, patient-centered health care solutions Americans deserve.”

