Thune: Soldiers Must Be Equipped to Defeat 21st-Century Threats

“If we want our nation to be secure, if we want to promote peace and stability around the world, then we need to ensure that our military is the strongest, best-equipped fighting force in the world.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) this week discussed the importance of passing the National Defense Authorization Act, legislation that would ensure that our men and women in uniform will be equipped to meet 21st-century threats, including those posed by major powers. Thune also discussed the positive news that continues to be announced as a result of tax reform.

