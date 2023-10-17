Thune: Stand With Israel and Stand Up to Iran

“And I can say that the Republican Conference stands in solidarity with Israel and its right not only to exist, but also to defend itself and to protect its citizens from these types of attacks.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today spoke at the Senate Republican leadership press conference in strong support of Israel’s right to defend itself from heinous terrorist attacks. Earlier today, Thune spoke at a press conference led by Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) where Republican senators highlighted Iran’s sponsorship of terrorism in Israel and called for passage of legislation to freeze $6 billion in Iranian assets the Biden administration attempted to provide Iran last month.