Thune Statement on CBO’s Report on the Senate Health Care Discussion Draft

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement regarding the Congressional Budget Office’s report on the Senate health care discussion draft:

“Today’s Congressional Budget Office report confirms that the Senate health care bill will soon start lowering premiums for millions of Americans relative to the unsustainable premium increases under the broken Obamacare system,” said Thune. “This legislation does away with the burdensome Obamacare mandates and taxes affecting the middle class and hardworking families — giving Americans the freedom to choose the health insurance that best fits their needs. The bill stabilizes insurance markets collapsing under Obamacare, improves the affordability of health insurance, preserves care for those with pre-existing conditions, and ensures those on Medicaid don’t have the rug pulled out from under them. Americans have suffered under Obamacare for long enough. This bill will enable them to access more affordable, patient-centered health care.”

