Thune Statement on Committee Passage of 5G Spectrum Act
“I will take a backseat to no one – on this committee or in the Senate – when it comes to advocating for more technology to be delivered, services to be delivered to rural areas of this country, and I will continue to do that.”
WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Subcommittee on Communications, Technology, Innovation, and the Internet, today issued the following statement after the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation approved the 5G Spectrum Act, which he introduced in November with Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.), chairman of the Commerce Committee. Their bill would ensure mid-band spectrum is quickly made available in the market by requiring a transparent and competitive public auctioning process. The bill would require that at least 50 percent of the first $40 billion in auction revenue be reserved for the American people and that a portion of those proceeds be dedicated specifically for rural broadband build-out. The bill prescribes a tiered system with respect to auction revenue, requiring 90 percent of the top tier – any revenue above $50 billion – to be returned to the American people.
“I support this legislation for a lot of reasons, not the least of which is that if we don’t win the race to 5G, we’re going to lose out on the economic benefit and dividend that comes with that,” said Thune. “China isn’t having this kind of discussion right now. They’re just clearing mid-band spectrum and allowing their companies to go after it. This is important to the future of this country that we get this right, and the only way we get it right is we’ve got to get more mid-band spectrum made available for commercial use … And I will take a backseat to no one – on this committee or in the Senate – when it comes to advocating for more technology to be delivered, services to be delivered to rural areas of this country, and I will continue to do that.”
The 5G Spectrum Act would:
- Bring spectrum to market that provides the coverage and capacity essential for deployment in America’s rural communities.
- Require the FCC to conduct a public auction of C band spectrum.
- Require the auction to start no later than December 31, 2020.
- Require the FCC to make available at least 280 MHz of spectrum.
- Require the FCC to capture for the taxpayer at least 50 percent of the fair market value of the spectrum.
- 10 percent of these proceeds would be specifically dedicated to rural broadband build-out, including a set-aside for tribal areas.
We should let China have all the Communism they want.
We should let them have all the glioblastomas they can handle, if that’s what their unfree people desire.
5G is a carcinogen that enables a mass surveillance state to violate the sensibilities of The US Constitution.
Why is Thune leading the charge for domestic communism and domestic cancer?
Like a drunk single cowboy at the bar on Friday night .. he’s got a one-track mind, as thought there were no other solutions to rural broadband (FIBER).
He may as well say he’s “doing it for the children” by parroting out “we’re doing it for the rural” over-and-over.
Senator Thune has not had a real job in his entire adult life, nor does he have any personal qualifications in the technology industry .. now, for some reason he thinks he has efficacious high-ground to dictate cancer to the good people of SD.
News Flash – we have Fiber Optic cables running all across the state. Extend these to the rural with a truly smart, low bandwidth emergency channel.
Start listening to the people who understand technology and alternative, truly “SMART” ways to solve rural America’s problems.
Let China have the 5G and quit letting them goad you and the US into buying this 5G snake-oil.
Or, you could double down in a really crappy hand, lose anyway, and externalize the cost of portfolios with Cisco stock to the healthcare of SD residents.
WAKE-UP.