Thune Statement on Confirmation of Gina Haspel for CIA Director

“With more than 30 years of experience serving in posts overseas and in CIA leadership, Gina Haspel is an outstanding choice for CIA director.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Senate confirmation of Gina Haspel to be the director of the CIA:

“With more than 30 years of experience serving in posts overseas and in CIA leadership, Gina Haspel is an outstanding choice for CIA director. Her long and distinguished record of service speaks for itself. Her confirmation is also a historic moment for our country, as Haspel becomes the first woman to lead the CIA in its 70-year history.

It’s unfortunate that, at a time when our country faces a wide array of threats, Democrats chose to play unnecessary politics with this nomination. But now that the Republican-led Senate has confirmed her, I look forward to the good work she and the agency will continue to do to keep Americans safe.”

