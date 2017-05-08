Thune Statement on Confirmation of Heather Wilson as Secretary of the Air Force

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement after the Senate voted to confirm South Dakota School of Mines and Technology President Dr. Heather Wilson as the next secretary of the Air Force by a vote of 76-22:

“Dr. Wilson checks all of the boxes. She’s the leader of one of the nation’s top science and engineering schools, a former member of Congress, a graduate of the Air Force Academy, and an Air Force veteran,” said Thune. “She is beyond qualified to lead our nation’s air men and women, and I’m glad the Senate voted overwhelmingly to confirm her. At a time when national security is of foremost concern, she understands the Air Force’s tremendous responsibility in keeping Americans safe and will be guided by the core values of the force: integrity first, service before self, and excellence in all the Air Force does.”

Earlier this year, Thune introduced Wilson, who was nominated for the position by the president in January, at her confirmation hearing before the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

