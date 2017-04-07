Thune Statement on Confirmation of Justice Neil Gorsuch

WASHINGTON — Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) released the following statement after the Republican-led Senate confirmed Neil Gorsuch to serve as associate justice on the U.S. Supreme Court:

“Today the Senate voted to confirm Judge Neil Gorsuch, preserving the nearly 230-year tradition of approving Supreme Court nominees by a simple majority vote. While Democrats tried – on a purely partisan basis – to block this nomination, Republicans ensured Judge Gorsuch received an up-or-down vote, and he was ultimately confirmed with the support of a bipartisan majority in the Senate.

“Judge Gorsuch is known for his impartiality and commitment to the rule of law. He is a jurist with a distinguished career who understands that the job of a judge is to apply the law as it is written, even when he disagrees with it. Judge Gorsuch is the kind of judge all of us should want on the nation’s highest court, and I wish him the best as he begins this next chapter in his judicial career.”

