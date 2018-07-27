Thune Statement on Economic Growth

“Our economy is thriving. Our strong economic growth is more evidence that Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda is working.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Commerce Department’s announcement that the economy grew at a rate of 4.1 percent in the second quarter of 2018.

“Our economy is thriving. Our strong economic growth is more evidence that Republicans’ pro-growth, pro-jobs agenda is working. Our labor force is growing as more Americans enter the workforce and search for jobs. Since the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act became law, more than 1.2 million new jobs have been created, and nearly 4 million jobs have been created since President Trump was elected. Businesses are experiencing record optimism and are growing and investing in the wake of tax reform. The Republican-led Congress will continue to push for policies to help more Americans get ahead.”

###

Facebook Twitter

Like this: Like Loading...