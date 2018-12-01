Thune Statement on Passing of Former President George H.W. Bush

“A man of fierce determination, self-sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to our country, President Bush will be remembered as a patriot and a gentleman.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement regarding the passing of former President George H.W. Bush:

“With the passing of President George H.W. Bush, America has lost one of its finest. As a naval aviator in World War II, President Bush exemplified America’s Greatest Generation. A man of fierce determination, self-sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to our country, President Bush will be remembered as a patriot and a gentleman. He will be sorely missed, and my prayers are with his family and those who loved him.”

###

Like this: Like Loading...