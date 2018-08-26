Thune Statement on Passing of Sen. John McCain

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement regarding the passing of his friend and colleague, Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.):

“Sen. McCain leaves behind a legacy as big as his personality,” said Thune. “As a son, midshipman, Navy captain, war hero, congressman, father, senator, and maverick, he’s filled his many roles with integrity and has always been driven by dedication to his country. John served the nation he loved until the very end, and he will be missed. Kimberley and I are praying for Cindy and the McCain family as they cope with the loss of their beloved husband and father.”

###

