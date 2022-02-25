Thune Statement on President Biden’s Supreme Court Nominee

RAPID CITY, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after President Biden nominated Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court:

“The president must obtain the consent of the Senate before his nominee to the Supreme Court can take the bench, and I plan to approach this nomination process with the respect it deserves,” said Thune. “It is vital that we confirm judges who understand their responsibility is not to make law, but only to apply it as it is written. They must understand the importance of an impartial judiciary and reject the urge to legislate from the bench. The Constitution and the rule of law must be their guideposts, not personally preferred political outcomes.

“These are the standards by which I will consider Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s nomination to the Supreme Court of the United States. I will be conducting a thorough review of Judge Jackson’s record, and, after doing so, I will seek to meet with her as her nomination to be a justice on the nation’s highest court is debated by the Senate.”

