Thune Statement on President’s Proposal to End Shutdown

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after President Trump announced a new proposal to reopen the government while also securing the border.

“The president today announced an extremely reasonable and fair proposal to provide border security and fully reopen our government, which I encourage my Democrat colleagues to review with open minds. The president’s new offer not only reopens the government and secures the border, but it also provides legal protections for hundreds of thousands of individuals who came to this country as minors and thousands more seeking safety in our country.

“I sincerely hope that Democrats avoid rejecting this common-sense proposal out-of-hand. Instead, I urge them to view this as the welcome deal that it is: one that provides the border security Democrats say they support and incorporates several humanitarian priorities for which they’ve previously advocated. This is a strong proposal with bipartisan ideas, and I look forward to making progress towards finally ending this shutdown.”

