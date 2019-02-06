Thune Statement on President’s State of the Union Address

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement in response to President Trump’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress.

“I share the president’s vision for pursuing an agenda that inspires cooperation, commonsense, and compromise – an agenda that works to end the partisan divide in Washington and helps enhance Americans’ quality of life in the 21st century and beyond,” said Thune. “Together we can build on the strength of an already booming economy, which is marked by strong and sustained job growth, low unemployment, and increased wages.

“I hope Democrats join us in this effort, but we risk losing what we have already gained if they instead choose to abandon this progress and cede to the far-left of their party by embracing costly policies with gimmicky names like a ‘Green New Deal’ or ‘Medicare for All’ – policies that would raise families’ energy bills, jeopardize Medicare as we know it, and raise taxes on middle-income Americans.

“The American spirit challenges us to choose optimism over despair, progress over the status quo, and greatness over mediocrity, and it’s with that spirit that I look forward to all that we can continue to accomplish together in this great country.”

