Thune Statement on Senate Confirmation of Wilbur Ross as Secretary of Commerce

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), chairman of the Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation, released the following statement on the Senate confirmation of Wilbur Ross as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Commerce:

“As a businessman who spent his career revitalizing struggling businesses, Wilbur Ross is an exceptional fit to revitalize our nation’s economy and create jobs as secretary of commerce,” said Thune. “His background is a valuable asset for implementing the administration’s economic agenda and helping Americans impacted by economic hard times in recent years. I look forward to working with him to boost our nation’s economy and make job creation a reality.”

Click here for information on Ross’ confirmation hearing before the Commerce Committee.

