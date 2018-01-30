Thune Statement on Senate Democrats’ Vote to Block 20-Week Abortion Ban

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today released the following statement after Senate Democrats voted to block the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act, Thune-supported legislation that would protect unborn children who have reached the age of 20 weeks from being killed by abortion.

“Every child, born and unborn, should be protected in law,” said Thune. “Today, Democrats voted to keep the United States as one of only seven countries in the world, including China and North Korea, that allow elective abortion after 20 weeks of pregnancy – an age at which the baby can feel pain. While the outcome of today’s vote is not what I had hoped for, the fact remains that a majority of the U.S. Senate and a majority of the American people agree with what we’re trying to do, and I will continue to be a voice for the most vulnerable among us and support efforts in Congress to get this bill passed.”

Earlier this month, Thune delivered a speech on the March for Life, the annual event that brings tens of thousands of Americans to Washington, D.C., to stand up for the right to life. He discussed why now is the time to pass legislation like the Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act.

