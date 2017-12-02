Thune Statement on Senate Passage of Tax Cuts and Jobs Act

“This tax reform package will turn the economic tide and help Americans get ahead.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, issued the following statement today regarding the Senate’s passage of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.

“For too long, Americans have struggled to make ends meet in a weak economy. Today the Senate has taken an important step forward in providing them with relief. By cutting taxes for middle-income Americans and providing job creators with the environment they need to hire more workers and increase wages, this tax reform package will turn the economic tide and help Americans get ahead. I commend Chairman Hatch and my colleagues for all the work they have done this year to ensure this bill made it over the finish line here in the Senate. I look forward to working with my Senate and House colleagues to ensure our pro-growth tax reform package is signed into law.”

