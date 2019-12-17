

Thune Statement on Senate Passage of the National Defense Authorization Act

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), today issued the following statement after the Senate passed the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA).

“The NDAA is a positive step toward ensuring our troops are able to continue the important work of protecting Americans at home and abroad. Support for our national defense is essential and should never be subjected to partisan posturing. I am pleased Congress has been able to come to a consensus on this important legislation — legislation that also delivers the largest pay raise for our military in a decade and authorizes a significant down payment for the B-21 bomber, which will soon be based at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. In today’s global atmosphere, we must ensure America’s military stands strong. With the passage of the NDAA, Congress delivers on fulfilling that fundamental responsibility.”

