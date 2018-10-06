Thune Statement on the Confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court

“Judge Kavanaugh will be an asset to our nation’s highest court”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement regarding the Senate confirmation of Judge Brett Kavanaugh to the Supreme Court.

“Judge Kavanaugh is a brilliant jurist who has spent 25 years of his life in public service. He has impeccable legal credentials and has consistently demonstrated a deep respect for our Constitution and the rule of law. Republicans came to Congress to ensure that the judges we confirm are dedicated to a faithful interpretation of the law. I have no doubt that Judge Kavanaugh will continue to demonstrate that commitment. With the confirmation of Justice Gorsuch last year and Judge Kavanaugh this year, Republicans have delivered on our promises. Judge Kavanaugh will be an asset to our nation’s highest court, and I wish him the very best as he takes up this new position.”

