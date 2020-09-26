Thune Statement on the Nomination of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to Serve on the Supreme Court

“One of the main reasons I ran for the Senate was for big moments like this one, and I plan on fulfilling my constitutional duty.”

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after President Trump nominated Judge Amy Coney Barrett to be an associate justice of the U.S. Supreme Court.

“The president had a strong list of principled and conservative jurists from which he could have chosen, and I applaud him for his selection of Judge Amy Coney Barrett to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court,” said Thune. “Judge Barrett deeply respects the Constitution, and she is committed to interpreting the law as written and applying it faithfully and impartially. Simply put, she doesn’t legislate from the bench. While I look forward to meeting Judge Barrett and learning more about her experience, her resume speaks for itself. She studied at Rhodes College and graduated first in her class from Notre Dame Law School, where

she was a beloved professor for more than 15 years. Judge Barrett received unanimous support from her colleagues at Notre Dame when she was nominated to the circuit court, and, since her bipartisan Senate confirmation in 2017, she’s served with distinction in the Midwest on the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Seventh Circuit.

“Unfortunately, Democrats have been opposed to Judge Barrett since before she was even nominated. I hope they abandon their partisan and undemocratic threats as the Senate turns its attention to fulfilling its constitutional duty of providing its advice and consent on the president’s nominee. One of the main reasons I ran for the Senate was for big moments like this one, and I plan on fulfilling my constitutional duty.”

