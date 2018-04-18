Thune Statement on the Passing of Former First Lady Barbara Bush

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) issued the following statement on the passing of former First Lady Barbara Bush:

“Barbara Bush’s life was characterized by selfless dedication to the nation and to her family, multiple generations of which continue to serve the country they love,” said Thune. “Throughout 73 years of marriage, she was former President Bush’s rock. She was highly respected by all who knew her, and she will be sorely missed. Kimberley’s and my thoughts and prayers are with the entire Bush family during this difficult time, and we hope they are comforted by the strength of Barbara’s faith.”

