

Thune Statement on Trade Deal With Japan

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today issued the following statement after President Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced a limited trade agreement between the two countries. The agreement will result in lower tariffs on U.S. agricultural products and streamline rules with respect to digital trade between the United States and Japan. Thune has been a strong advocate of a bilateral trade agreement with Japan ever since the United States announced it would withdraw from the Trans-Pacific Partnership, a multilateral trade deal that would have included Japan.

“Amid what seems like a tidal wave of obstacles this year, this is exactly the kind of news farm country has been waiting for, and I expect this deal, once approved by Japan, will have a direct and positive effect on the U.S. agriculture industry,” said Thune. “In addition to helping beef and pork producers, this agreement will boost America’s dairy, ethanol, and wheat industries. Any day that we can create more opportunities for U.S. companies to reach new or expanded markets around the world is a good day, and I can say with confidence that today is a good day. I look forward to more deals that will open new markets around the world.”

