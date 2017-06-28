Thune Statement on Trump Administration Proposal to Withdraw Obama-Era WOTUS Rule

“I’m glad EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and his agency listened to the concerns of rural America and are taking steps to repeal this burdensome rule”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today applauded the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers for initiating a formal process to withdraw the highly controversial Waters of the United States (WOTUS) rule. The EPA and the Corps now begin a replacement rulemaking process that will gather input and re-evaluate the definition of WOTUS.

“WOTUS was just another example of Obama-era government overreach, which placed unnecessary burdens on South Dakota’s farmers and ranchers,” said Thune. “I’m glad EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt and his agency listened to the concerns of rural America and are taking steps to repeal this burdensome rule.”

WOTUS was developed by the Obama Administration’s EPA and the Corps. It greatly expanded the EPA’s federal jurisdiction and scope of waterbodies that are subject to Clean Water Act requirements. It also targeted the Prairie Pothole Region, which includes nearly all of eastern South Dakota, with additional harmful restrictions.

