Thune: Supporting American Farmers and Ranchers a Top Priority During Coronavirus Crisis

“I will continue to do everything I can to strengthen our agriculture economy and help our nation’s farmers and ranchers thrive.”



Click here or on the picture above to watch Thune’s speech.

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a longtime member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, today discussed the struggling agriculture economy, its effect on South Dakota’s top industry, and his commitment to strengthening it so our country’s farmers and ranchers can weather this storm.