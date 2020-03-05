Thune Supports Bipartisan Legislation to Help Combat Coronavirus Outbreak

“Like many Americans, the Senate is closely watching the coronavirus outbreak, and I am glad that we have taken swift and bipartisan action to address it.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.) today issued the following statement after the Senate overwhelmingly approved bipartisan legislation to help combat the coronavirus by dedicating federal resources to research and development efforts and tools that will help medical professionals across the country treat this disease and address the outbreak.

“Like many Americans, the Senate is closely watching the coronavirus outbreak, and I am glad that we have taken swift and bipartisan action to address it,” said Thune. “This critical legislation will provide funding to help medical professionals get the tools they need to address the outbreak, and it invests in important research and development projects that are already underway. While the coronavirus should not be taken lightly, there are several common-sense steps to avoid transmission, including by washing your hands regularly and covering your mouth when you cough or sneeze. I encourage anyone looking for the latest information about the coronavirus to visit www.CDC.gov and be aware of any local updates from state or community leaders.”

Thune addressed the coronavirus, particularly as it relates to air travel in the United States, yesterday during a Senate Committee on Commerce, Science, and Transportation hearing, which can been seen here.

###