Thune: Tax Reform Bill Nearing Finish Line

“After years of economic stagnation, the bill we’re drafting will usher in a new era of economic dynamism in this country.”

WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen. John Thune (R-S.D.), a member of the tax-writing Senate Finance Committee, today discussed the status of tax reform. The Senate passed its bill on December 2, which is currently being reconciled with the House version in the House-Senate conference committee, of which Thune is a member. Thune highlighted the fundamental principles of the bill, including doubling the standard deduction, doubling the child tax credit, and lowering rates.

To learn more about Thune’s work on tax reform, please visit the tax reform section on www.thune.senate.gov.

